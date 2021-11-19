Chromecast begins to receive the function we were all waiting for | Technology

Now we can save an important step when it comes to installing that application that we like so much on our Android smart TV.

Thanks to the latest technological advances, the distance between a laptop, a mobile phone or even our television has practically blurred, and that is because devices like Chromecast have contributed to our televisions having functions that were previously unthinkable.

And you are going to love a new feature that has been added to Chromecast with Google TV and it is that thanks to a latest update from Google that users are beginning to receive in a staggered way, it will facilitate the installation of applications on your Android TV, saving us a valuable step.

As the reddit user points out avigi, now we will be able to install Android TV applications from the phone. To do this, we simply have to go to the Google Play application on the phone and select the device where we want the application to be installed.

While it has previously been possible to install applications remotely on other devices while accessing Google Play in a desktop browser, this would be the first time that the mobile application can be usedl.

In the captures shared by the reddit user, we can see how the screen interface changes depending on where the application that interests us is installed or not.

With this we can see if a check box or an installation button is marked, which would tell us if the application in question is already installed or not on the target devices.

Note that this is a feature that is being implemented in a staggered manner, so if you don’t see it yet, don’t worry, because it should be available for all users in the next few days.