Chris Hemsworth proves he’s Thor in this project that takes him away from Marvel

Chris Hemsworth impressed the entire world with his physical bearing and charisma in the first installment of Thor. The Australian actor developed his muscle mass with intense training and a diet appropriate to the level of a professional athlete. Now National Geographic and Disney + they want the interpreter to help them demonstrate what the limits of the human body are.

The new proposal with the interpreter of Thor is named Limitless and in the program we can see Hemsworth in different scientific experiments that seek to establish the limitations of the human being and how far health conditions go when the body is put to the test in extreme situations where, apparently, a superhero can function well.

Chris Hemsworth is a real superhero!

Chris Hemsworth traveled the world to, in this way, test different theories of important scientists that highlight how human beings can activate their full potential and “special abilities”. A risky bet for the physique of the Australian actor who was encouraged because he is in a physical condition “Unbeatable”.

“When I was approached by National Geographic and Disney + to do a docuseries exploring modern concepts of how to live longer, healthier lives, I thought it sounded fascinating. We had fun dreaming up a series of wild and ridiculous experiments illustrating how the limits of potential are being pushed. Then they told me that I was the one who would have to do the experiments. Here we go! “Hemsworth remarked.

In the video he shared on his social networks, we can see the actor hanging from a rope between mountains, swimming in glacial waters, dragging vehicles and also walking between skyscrapers in addition to many other activities that put his life at risk. Impressive! The project will reach Disney + sometime in 2022.

