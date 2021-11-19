Chivas received Benjamín Galindo to dedicate him a triumph in Repechage

Editorial Mediotiempo

Guadalajara Jalisco / 18.11.2021 14:38:54





Everything you add in the hours before risking your life in the Apertura 2021 is welcome to Chivas, especially when a legend of the institution like Benjamin Galindo is present in the training for the Repechage against Puebla to give them encouragement.

In a wheelchair after the serious health problem he faced, the Master Galindo gave a short speech to the rojiblancos players, who listened attentively to the man who was champion in Guadalajara in the 1986-87 season and who participated in the 1994 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.

In the official account of the Herd they were shared images of Galindo talking and shaking hands of footballers such as Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Molina and Hiram Mier, who they gave away a t-shirt to the remembered midfielder who boasted one of the most refined techniques in the history of our football, characterized by his excellent ball hitting with both profiles.

What happened to Benjamin Galindo?

In May 2020, Benjamín Galindo Marentes suffered a stroke who had him in serious condition in a hospital in Guadalajara. At that time He worked as a technical assistant for Matías Almeyda in the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, but he was in our country quarantining for the coronavirus.

When does Chivas play?

In party “to kill or to die” within the Repechage of the Apertura 2021, this Saturday, November 20 at 9:00 p.m. will play Puebla vs Chivas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to look for a place in the Quarterfinals.

It should be remembered that in the last tournament, the Guadalajara was eliminated precisely in the Playoff at the hands of Pachuca, at that time led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who was dismissed in the middle of this campaign and in his place was Marcelo Michel Leaño.