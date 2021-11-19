Chivas: Put 2 Europeans on the radar for Clausura 2022

Las Chivas de Guadalajara would have 2 Europeans on the radar for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Rojiblancos must start looking for reinforcements according to the needs of the new strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño, in this way the names begin to circulate in an important way.

According to Azteca Deportes, Chivas has in mind two elements that are active in the Old Continent, but the reality is that one seems complicated to specify and another would have problems with the issue of nationality.

Chivas seeks Europeans for Clausura 2022

The source indicates that Chivas has options to strengthen itself and among them there are options that come from Eurooa football

Eugenio Pizzuto

The midfielder is among the options for the Flock, the footballer is playing in the LOSC Lille from Ligue 1 in France, but injuries have prevented him from having minutes and his long-awaited debut in the football of France.

The French team would like to use Pizzuto in the competition, but given the low activity they would look for a team capable of giving him minutes on the pitch. The quality of Pizzuto has been evident in its passage through minor categories of the Mexican Selection.

Kobe Hernandez-Foster

The source has placed this left-handed back as another of those who are in the spotlight, but the reality is that it is an element with nationality of United States and Honduras. He was with Wolfsburg U19 and currently in the Norway’s second division with Hamarkameratene.

Nevertheless, There is no record that this footballer really has Mexican blood, because her mother is of American origin and her father has Honduran roots. In this way Hernández-Foster would not be an option to wear the Chivas jersey as has been leaked in Azteca Deportes.

