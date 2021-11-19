Chicharito’s veto ratified in Mexican National Team

There is no way that the ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez go back to Mexican team… or at least not for now. After it was confirmed that

Gerardo Martino

will continue to lead the national team, it was also possible to know that Javier He will not wear the national shirt again, “not even if he scores 100 goals.”

The great season that the ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez with the Galaxy, equaling his best scoring mark in the same campaign, it was not enough for the Mexican to be summoned to the Aztec Selection and apparently, there will be no way for the forward to return.

It might interest you: They ask for the return of Chicharito Hernández



‘Tata’ Martino believes that Mexico did not deserve to lose to Canada

‘Chicharito’ will not return to the Mexican National Team

According to information from ESPN, by the mind of the Mexican team it does not happen to call the ‘Chicharito Hernandez. The same source points out that “not even if he scored 100 goals”, the attacker of the Galaxy would be considered in the national team … so it does not go through a sporting issue.

The ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez is not summoned with the Mexican team from the 2019. It was in a match that the Aztec team won 3-2 against USA and that was the last match he played Javier. After a bad season with the Los Angeles club, he had his revenge to have a great scoring year.

Galaxy promotes the ‘Chicharito’

After the defeat of Mexico versus

Canada

, the Galaxy He sent a message on social networks. In a few words, they “claimed” the non-convocation of Julian Araujo, Efrain Alvarez and of course, Javier Hernandez.

There was no response from the Mexican team, or at least not on social media. It was until now where the national team “responded” and was denying the call for the ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez, at least not in a good time. An off-court theme, it seems, is what will keep the attacker out.

It might interest you: Chicharito and La Chofis López, nominated for the best of the year in MLS

