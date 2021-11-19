“Chicharito not even scoring 100 goals returns to the Mexican National Team”

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández will have no chance of returning to El Tri as long as Tata Martino remains at the helm

Chicharito Hernandez still has no entry in the Mexican team, at least while Gerardo Martino continue to command the tricolor.

This Thursday, sources from the Mexican team they ratified ESPN Digital so he Chicharito Hernandez put 100 goals, “he does not return to the national team”.

Chicharito Hernández is still not being called up by Mexico despite his good moments in MLS. ESPN Digital

After the eliminatory game of the Mexican team against Canada, which ended up losing the Tri by 2-1 last Tuesday, the LA Galaxy anticipated tweeting something that was clearly directed at the Tata martino.

“Probably, he could have called Julian, Efra, and Chicharito“, posted the Galaxy in your official account Twitter.

However, this portal was able to know that the above only brought about a smile in the technical body of the Mexican team, particularly in the Argentine strategist, who despite the fact that Mexico has lacked a goal in their last two clashes, against the United States and Canada, both in the eighth tie, at this time has not considered to Chicharito Hernandez short, medium, or long term.

Gerardo Martino has decided to continue playing it with Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín in the position, as well as a youth of the stature of Santiago Giménez, among some other eligible.

The last game of the Chicharito Hernandez with the Mexican team, was on September 7, 2019, when the TriColor defeated the United States 3-0 in the Concacaf Nations League.

Chicharito Hernández had a good season finale in MLS with the LA Galaxy. Getty Images

That time, Chicharito scored a goal, precisely the number 52 with the green shirt, but five days later a video came to light in which Chicharito, Miguel Layún and Marco Fabián were captured in a cafe in New York with some women, who would have been with them later in the team concentration and for which reason an employee of the Mexican Soccer Federation was also fired.