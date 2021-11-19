Chicharito Hernández received shocking news from LA Galaxy ahead of next season in MLS

Chicharito Hernández focuses his energies for the following MLS season after receiving surprising news.

Chicharito Hernández managed to raise the quality of his football by becoming the top scorer for the LA Galaxy this season, although he was not enough to qualify for the Playoffs. In this way, he began his preseason path to repeat his version in the following campaign.

The Mexican forward ended his participation in the regular phase for the Western Conference as one of the scorers with 17 annotations and cleaned up his image from his first season with just two goals.

Despite that, an injury once again stunted his development in the championship and now he found a new motivation following the arrival of surprising news about a new competitor in MLS.

Charlotte FC will make its home debut in 2022 against the Los Angeles franchise in which the former Real Madrid plays, waiting to become one of the revelation teams in the next edition of the US tournament.

“This match is a great opportunity to make the first impression of Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, as well as the global soccer audience,” said Club President Nick Kelly in a statement sent by the club.

The match will have a date and time at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 5, 2022 and will be the 28th MLS team waiting for a new franchise to be added in 2023: St. Louis.