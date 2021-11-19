Checo Pérez, eighth in the second free practice in Qatar; Bottas, the fastest and Verstappen, in front of Hamilton

The third and last free practice will be held this Saturday, hours before qualifying, which will order the start training for the Sunday race

The Mexican Checo Pérez (Red Bull) finished in eighth place (1: 23.787) in the second free practice session for the debuting Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and penultimate of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Losail circuit.

While the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was the fastest this Friday, in which the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship, registered third in the times table, one place ahead of English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), second in the contest with 14 points.

Bottas he covered, in his best lap, the 5,380 meters of the Qatari track – a circuit with 16 curves and a long straight, of more than a kilometer – in one minute, 23 seconds and 148 thousandths, 209 less than the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), who repeated the second place achieved in the first free practice. Verstappen stayed at 350 thousandths of Bottas, which improved by 422 thousandths to the sevenfold world champion Hamilton.

