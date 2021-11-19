Carlos Correa near Tigres is seen eating with AJ Hinch

The baseball milieu is more than aware of every move you make. Carlos Correa Click here to get a clue which team you will sign with for the 2022 MLB Season. And this thursday He was seen eating with AJ Hinch, a situation that further amplifies the rumors that he could go to the Detroit Tigers with a contract that would be agreed from free agency.

Carlos Correa has been linked to the Detroit Tigers for several days as his likely new MLB team and things are ‘heating up’ more as a result of being seen alongside AJ Hinch.

The shortstop and the current manager of the ‘Felino’ team were caught meeting at a meal in the city of Houston, Texas and although it seems that it was somewhat informal, speculation about it has not been lacking.

As if that were not enough, it was also discovered that the Puerto Rican has followed certain Detroit players such as Akil Baddoo, Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera on Instagram, raising more suspicions.

While MLB’s offseason has yet to come, Carlos Correa is in search of a great deal and the Detroit Tigers need a shortstop, issues that could fix each other.