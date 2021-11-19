career in the cinema of the daughter of Anelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Having such famous parents as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has allowed him to have a life full of opportunities to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who from a very young age and without having asked, has had a short but successful career in the world of Hollywood.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s film career

She was a newborn baby when Shiloh became a great celebrity, because being the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad, the whole world was dying to know her.





To prevent the paparazzi from getting rich off their daughter’s photos, Angelina and Brad decided to charge a small fortune for their first photos.

This is how People magazine paid $ 4.1 million, while the British edition of Hello magazine paid a sum of $ 3.5 million. At a sum of more than $ 10 million, Shiloh’s photos are ranked third among the most expensive celebrity photos in history, and the money was donated to a foundation.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

In 2008, Shiloh had an uncredited role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film that starred her father, Brad Pitt, and for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

There she plays Caroline Fuller, the two-year-old daughter of Benjamin (Brad Pitt) and Daisy (Cate Blanchett).

Photo: Warner Bros / Paramount Picture

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in Kung Fu Panda

He also lent his voice to bring little Shuai Shuai to life in Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016, along with the rest of his siblings, who also participated as voice actors for other characters.

Other fun facts about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Although she had a cameo scheduled in Maleficent 2, starring her mother, on the day of her performance she felt bad and canceled her participation.

He is the youngest person to have a Madame Tussauds wax figure. In 2016 the museum made a wax figure of her parents alongside a two-month-old Shiloh.

For the different Eternals presentations, Shiloh has surprised with varied feminine looks, which very few have noticed, is that she has used dresses that her mother has used in the past for rugs and interviews, only that she has made modifications to them.

