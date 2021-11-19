Cardi B faced critics of the late influencer Mercedes Morr

After the tragic death of the influencer Jenae gagnier, better known as Miss Mercedes Morr, Cardi B He decided to express his feelings for this unfortunate event.

The rapper criticized those who justified the murder of the model, due to the presence of the victim on social networks.

“So sad and jo # $%, trying to justify it because of his lifestyle,” the singer mentioned in her Instagram Live, thus referring to those who wrote hate messages against Gagnier, arguing that his suggestive photos on Instagram contributed to his death.

“You will hate a bad p # $ &, dead or alive. She was a love,” added Cardi B in defense of the influencer, which had more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram, including some celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, YOU, Snoop dogg, Bow wow and Meek Mill.

Cardi B / Instagram

After these messages, the family of Mercedes Morr thanked Cardi B for her support of the late model. Jeanetta grover, the victim’s mother, told the ‘TMZ’ site that she and her family are grateful that the Grammy winner has spoken out in defense of her daughter.

In addition, he explained that Jenae was a fan of Cardi B, so they decided to invite her to the memorial service that will be held in Houston next Saturday.

Lastly, while Grover said he understands that Cardi B is busy, he knows that Gagnier would have been thrilled to know that the artist shared her story.

Miss Mercedes Morr was found dead in her Richmond, Texas apartment after her father Mark go see how he was when he did not answer his phone calls, as revealed by ‘KPRC-TV’.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Gagnier died of strangulation and traumatic concussion.

It was also revealed that the main suspect in Gagnier’s murder, Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, committed suicide after committing the terrible crime.

“At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,” said Richmond Police spokesman Lt. Lowell neinast, to the ‘New York Post’.

Police are trying to determine the motive for the killing, and investigators say there were no signs of forced entry to Gagnier’s apartment, which was located inside a gated complex.

“You can enter these apartments in three different ways: through the garage, out the back door, out the front door. That’s why it’s hard to understand, “Lowell Neinast said.

Accorto had no criminal record and there were no restraining orders against him at the time of the crime. Gagnier’s family believes that he had been stalking the model.

“She was very cautious of her surroundings,” Grover told ‘KPRC-TV’. “Unfortunately, someone was basically stalking and killed my baby. She was special. She was a good person and we miss her so much,” he concluded.

