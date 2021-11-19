‘Canelo’ Álvarez donated a fortune to an organization that supports children with cancer

Photo: Getty Images

The Red Nose Foundation is making two collections to buy cancer drugs, chemotherapy and radiotherapy for children with cancer, one is in Chihuahua, and the other is for minors in Guadalajara, which was where Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez donated one Big amount of money.

Alejandro Barbosa, founder of the organization, made a live broadcast on November 14 where he thanked all the people who have already supported to achieve the goal of one million pesos for the entity governed by the PAN Maru Campos.

On the other hand, he explained that the one in Guadalajara, whose goal was two million pesos, has already exceeded its goal, this thanks to the contribution of ‘Canelo’, who donated one million pesos.

“The truth is I am extremely happy, grateful to everyone. From the one who put his 15 pesos, 20 pesos to the one who put the million, which was in this case Saúl, the truth is, thank you very much to everyone,” said Barbosa.

The founder of the NGO then reiterated: “to Canelo, as always thank you for that big brother heart, for answering yes, always yes to life without hesitation and I really acknowledge that very much.”

Through his social networks, Red Nose also thanked the Mexican’s donation, whose fortune is estimated at $ 225 million: “Thank you, Canelo, for time and again that you have opened your heart to the champions who fight against cancer, you are the miracle of many children and women. You are a champion of life ”.

The organization has been very critical of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the lack of medicines for children with cancer

On the other hand, on November 18, the first parents of minors with cancer appeared to appear before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) as they have already made seven lawsuits against the Mexican government.

The families’ lawyer, Andrea Rocha, told the newspaper Milenio that only two people will appear, but that they will deliver a calendar so that the other 28 parents can attend to testify.

He also reported that they delivered prescriptions, which he said were manipulated by the authorities.

Rocha said that he hopes that the Public Ministry will call Jorge Alcocer, head of the Ministry of Health, to appear; Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion; and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

