California couple sues fertility clinic for giving them wrong embryo, is this common?

ANDs the worst nightmare of every IVF patient: the child who has managed to conceive, carry and give birth turns out not to be his. But for some people in the United States, it’s a chilling reality, as the Los Angeles couple Alexander and Daphna Cardinale discovered.

In 2020, the Cardinales received shocking news that despite using their own sperm and egg during IVF, the child that Daphna had carried to term and delivered was not genetically related to either parent.

The boy had darker skin and hair than his first son, which made them suspect that something was not right. They asked for a DNA test: their suspicions were correct, they were not biologically related to the baby.

“The fertility clinic transferred an embryo to Daphna that belonged to … strangers,” the couple’s attorney, Alex Wolf, told NBC Today. Daphna was an “unwitting and involuntary surrogate for another couple’s baby,” he said. “They had indeed done a child exchange.”

By the time the parents met their biological daughter, they had lost four months of life, plus a full pregnancy.

“I was losing a baby at the same time as I had a baby,” the mother said. “Then there is pain, and then his heart begins to break for his family at the same time. Because at the same time, everyone is gaining a child, but everyone is losing a child. “

Cardinale described the situation as “a truly impossible nightmare.” The couple is suing their clinic for breach of contract, medical malpractice and negligence and is telling their story so other couples won’t experience anything similar.

Is this an isolated incident?

Mixing embryos is extremely rare, however other fertility-related confusion has occurred. Vanner and Donna Johnson of Utah discovered a decade after the birth of their son, that he was not related to Johnson. They later got the news of making a 23andMe DNA kit, which helps uncover a family’s ancestry.

“When my results came back, showing two sons immediately and seeing that our oldest was his younger brother’s half-brother, through me, we knew there must be something wrong,” Donna Johnson mentioned to Fox 59. The couple learned that the Johnson’s egg had been fertilized by someone else’s sperm.

Something similar happened to an Asian couple in Flushing, New York. The couple, who use the initials AP and YZ, for privacy reasons, gave birth to two non-Asian babies. By questioning the DNA, they discovered that the children had the same DNA as another couple undergoing treatment at the same fertility clinic.

How does an embryo, sperm or egg mix occur?

In vitro fertilization requires a series of procedures in which an egg is fertilized outside the uterus and then transferred to a uterus.

Cases like this boil down to “human error,” says former embriologist Joyce Harper, who is now a professor of reproductive science and reproductive health at University College London.

Confusions occur when tubes or plates are incorrectly labeled or the wrong patient is in the wrong place. Errors are “absolutely possible,” Harper mentions to The Independent, but it is “a normal practice that everything is witnessed.” If there is a confusion, it is because the protocols have not been followed. “Good embryology laboratories must have a solid witnessing system” and for two patients to receive the wrong embryos , “There must be several errors,” he says.

There are numerous parts of the process that could go wrong, including when frozen embryos, eggs, or sperm come out of a storage tank (they must have been correctly labeled) and when the egg is fertilized with sperm (it needs to be the correct sperm and egg Right). Then when the embryo implants in the uterus, it must be the right patient.

The main people involved in IVF treatments are the embryologist and the doctor. The embryologist will collect the embryo from the plate and the doctor will place it in the uterus. “There should be checks along the way and witnesses to verify that you have the correct patient on the table and the correct embryos,” explains Professor Harper.

How many are at risk for fertility DNA confusion?

The CDC states that about 12 percent of women of childbearing age have used infertility services and about 1.5 to 2 percent of children in the US are conceived using assisted reproductive technology.

DNA mix-ups are “a very rare occurrence,” Prof Harper says, noting that it doesn’t mean this will never happen, but “it shouldn’t be something that should be of concern to anyone going through IVF,” she especially thinks. in the UK, where there is a regulatory body for the fertility industry.

The UK Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HEFA) requires a strict protocol to be followed in their ‘Code of Practice’ and there are regular inspections for these processes at each clinic. “I would be very surprised if something like this happened in the UK,” says Professor Harper.

Everything has to be double-witnessed, says former embriologist Rachel Cutting, who is now HEFA’s chief compliance and information officer.

“When a woman is admitted to have her eggs collected, the woman will be asked to state her name, date of birth and the unique number of her hospital, which will be witnessed by the embryologist, the doctor who collected the eggs and the nurse. who is taking care of the patient during the treatment ”, he explains to The Independent.

Then, every time eggs or embryos are moved between the containers, they are saved and “another embryologist will check it twice,” says Cutting.

Since double witnessing has been the law, there have been no cases of DNA mixed in the UK in IVF treatments, explains Cutting. “They have not informed us of cases,” he said about his time working at HEFA.

So why isn’t there more fertility regulation in the US?

Government regulation is not as common, as some believe that the restrictions could conflict with reproductive rights. Laws on abortion are different in the US, and lawmakers are hesitant to approach an industry that could change the approach to conception and embryos.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), however, questions that the level of regulation is inadequate. Sean Tipton, ASRM’s chief lobbyist, told Kaiser Health News that “professional self-regulation is extensive.”

An official regulatory body would add another layer to self-regulation and ensure that “quality standards are met,” says Cutting, adding: “it has something to work with and to be inspected with.”

Couples like the Cardinales are keen for the industry to have more checks and balances. “We need to get regulations or measures governing fertility clinics,” said Wolf, the couple’s attorney. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

What can IVF patients do to protect themselves against procedural errors?

Choose your clinics wisely, ask them about their witness procedures, and ensure that your information is constantly verified by staff at every stage of the process. Please confirm your name and date of birth before each part of the treatment.

Families who have suffered fertility clinic errors encourage parents who have performed IVF to complete a DNA test sooner rather than later.