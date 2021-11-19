C. Tangana, Miguel Bosé, Rocío Dúrcal and Camila Cabello, among the artists imitated tonight in ‘Tu cara me suena 9’

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., a new gala of the ninth edition of ‘Your face sounds to me’. This time, María Pelaé will get into Camilo’s skin after what Eva Soriano ‘stole’ the possibility of being Camila Cabello, the artist who touched him on the push button.

David Fernández will have to imitate Raúl. For their part, Los Morancos will put themselves in the shoes of Antonio (Jorge will do it) and Carmen (César will do it). Loles León will play the great Rocío Dúrcal, which has generated emotion and joy in the comedic duo.

While Lydia Bosch will star in a new sex change by having to imitate Miguel Bosé. Rasel has come up with an ‘original and a copy’ to imitate C. Tangana y la Húngara, but we will have to wait to see who the artist imitates and who will accompany him in the performance. Agoney will take on the shoes of Limalh, and Nia will defend her leadership in this edition in the shoes of Buika.