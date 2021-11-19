Burak and De Valdés narrating with Martinoli? They open that possibility

Although there is a rivalry Come in Televisa and TV Azteca, their talents are not closed to working together at some point, as they revealed it Enrique Burak and Toño de Valdés when they asked them for Christian Martinoli and Luis García, where even they threw a challenge outside of soccer.

Some time ago there was a controversy very popular between Toño de Valdés and Martinoli, because the Televisa character I would have called TV Azteca a ‘clown’, something that he was in charge of denying because they ‘misinterpreted it’, so now he does not close the door to work together.

What did Burak and De Valdés say about Martinoli?

On interview with Adela Michahe asked Toño de Valdés and Enrique Burak upon what did they think of Martinoli and his team on Aztec TV, where both they recognized that they are very good in what they do and clarified bliss controversy where I would have called him ‘clown‘.

“I commented that I did not like antics so much and then they thought I had called them clowns, but not really. I admire them a lot; Luis Garcia it is great in their analysis and Christian it’s a great storyteller”, They commented.

After this, Adela Micha made a comment on way in which Martinoli and García narrate, where They usually do many jokes in the air. Burak and Toño de Valdés They commented that it is normal to do so, but that sometimes they do it excessively Well, they forget about the game.

“We also hesitate and we do it continuously, but everyone can think that up to a certain limit is fine. Suddenly they forget about the game and start talking about other things. We do it when a moment of the game merits it. The most important thing is the game; I think there are moments to hesitate ”, they said in the interview.

Finally, and the crucial issue, was when Adela Micha asked them if they would narrate next to Martinoli and Luis Garcíto, accepting that it could be but within baseball or football, Well, they don’t narrate soccer.

“None of us do soccer We do comment and talk on the soccer radio, but we are not broadcasting, ”said Toño de Valdés. “It will be necessary to see if they want to narrate baseball or American”, Stated Enrique Burak.