BTS: They are ALL the FAMOUS who have stolen the HEART of the boys | PHOTOS

Korean pop band BTS have thousands of fans around the world due to their talent and energy on stage. However, the seven members, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and JungkookThey also stand out for their charisma and beauty.

For this reason, the singers of “Butter“They have also stolen the hearts of many girls, since there are hundreds who would like to go out with them.

However, they have also been attracted to girls, especially other celebrities and a video recently went viral where they revealed who their crush celebrities are.

Who are your celebrity crush?

Through a video that circulates in TikTok, the members of BTS revealed who are the celebrities who have stolen their heart from the screen and there were those who coincided with their celebrity crush.

J-Hope

The South Korean singer revealed that his crush is American actress Amanda Seyfried, who is known for her performance in the movie “Heavy Girls” and “Letters to Juliet.”

Jimin

Meanwhile, Jimin confessed that his celebrity crush is American actress Rachel McAdams, who also appears in “Heavy Girls” and “Diary of a Passion.”

RM

On the other hand, the BTS leader said that he has a crush on actress Blake Lively, who is famous for her role as Serena in “Gossip Girl.” In addition, she is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, the famous “Deadpool.”

Jungkook

In turn, Jungkook was questioned about his celebrity crush, but he, unlike the others, pointed out that although he recognizes the face of the famous one that he likes, he does not know her name.

Jin

For his part, Jin was the first to choose a celebrity with brown hair as his favorite, as he revealed that his famous chosen is Anne Hathaway, the actress of “The Diary of a Princess.”

Suga

Meanwhile, Suga chose the popular actress who plays the “Black Widow” as his crush, none other than Scarlett Johansson.

V

Finally, V said that his favorite celebrity was not American, as he loves actress Lily Collins, who currently stars in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

