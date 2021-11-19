Britney Spears, what the singer will do after finishing guardianship

On November 12, A judge ended the guardianship of Britney Spears by her father, which existed for a period of about 13 years and took control of her estate from the American singer. Now, after the ‘Free Britney‘, there are many doubts in relation to what could be dedicated now, where many await their return to the stage.

However, this still holds up to ‘we’ll see’, and more specifically because everything indicates that there are more things that the author of ‘Toxic’ will want to try before starting to think about her long-awaited musical return, both in the professional field and in the public.

Now that the singer can enjoy your assets of 60 million dollars and dedicate yourself to whatever you want Gone are the days when you were limited to a personal assignment of about $ 2,000 a week and that until recently, he was not allowed to drive his own car… and although you already have your freedom, the coin is still in the air … what do you really want to do now?

What will Britney Spears do after the end of the guardianship?

Through her social networks, the singer gave a preview of how she plans to use her new freedom. In a video of Twitter and Instagram talks about his desire to become “an advocate for people with real disabilities. ”

In addition, he shares that he is hopeful that his story will make an impact and “make changes in the corrupt system.”. The singer said that it’s the little things that make a big difference and that, for now, she was grateful for every day of freedom, for havingr “my car keys”, an ATM card and cash, and for “being able to be independent and feel like a woman”.

In the personal sphere, Britney has her wedding on the doorstep with personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari, whom he got engaged to in September while the process of liberation from the guardianship of the singer progressed.

Precisely Asghari would be chosen to be related and that the singer has her third child, I wish you recently expressed. Currently, she already has two adolescent boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has primary custody.

What had been the problem with having one more child? Spears told a judge during the trial, during the guardianship, she was forced to use a contraceptive IUD, and now she would have regained the possibility of having a child if she wishes.

Will Britney Spears return to the stage?

One of the pressing questions raised by fans, and the industry in general, is whether it will resume its performances or release new music … but we have bad news for you for now, but other good news.

And it is that in October 2018 he was seen on stage for the last time, and in January 2019 he abruptly canceled his return to Las Vegas, making an indefinite professional hiatus, which continues to this day.

However, they can still be hopeful, as a publication of Page Six recently quoted a source close to claiming that Spears “wants to make music and perform again”, but what “It’s not their top priority right now and it hasn’t been for a long time.”.

In summary, her fans may continue to hope to see Britney on stage again, and even hear new music from her … but soon, it won’t be..

WITH INFORMATION FROM REUTERS AND AFP

caov