Britney Spears reveals she’s thinking about having another baby since she couldn’t because of guardianship

This September the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the guardianship of his famous daughter. It disbanded completely on November 12, which has allowed Britney to be free and can make your own decisions. This event has not only cheered Britney, her fiancé Sam asgahri and his lawyer, but has also been highly applauded by all the fans around the world who participated in the movement #FreeBritney.

One of the things the star was forbidden to do under strict tutelage was have children. Britney has previously acknowledged that would like to be a mother for the third timeBut he argued in court this summer that he couldn’t do it because of guardianship. Furthermore, he also revealed that was forced to have an IUD inserted contraceptive to prevent another pregnancy, under the agreement.

During her virtual testimony in June Britney said: “I would like to progress and I want to have the complete package. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have a [DIU] inside of me so as not to get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children, more children. “The actress shares two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline: 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

Now Britney has posted a black and white photo of baby legs on Instagram and has written: “I’m thinking of having another baby !!! I wonder if this is a girl. She’s on tiptoe I reach for something… that’s for sure !!!! “, she says about the baby in the photo.

The singer has made it clear that would you like to expand your family with her fiancé after being released from his guardianship of nearly 14 years. It’s more, Sam asghari has responded to her partner’s post: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetics wouldn’t come from me #chicken foot”.

His fans have gone crazy with this statement and one of them has commented: “OMG, if you want a baby go for it. Enjoy your freedom and your children.” While another fan writes, “You deserve to have another baby.”

Britney and Sam got engaged in September and it was even revealed that a Versace wedding dress is in the works. The star has always stressed how much she loves being a mother. In an interview with People say what there is “nothing more rewarding” than her role as mother.

“My children come first, forever. I’m very lucky to be able to experience all of life’s adventures with them, “she admits. So we wouldn’t be surprised if Britney suddenly announced a pregnancy.

