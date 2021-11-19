Britney Spears doesn’t want them to pity her

The singer does not want to be seen as a victim, she has suffered a lot from fame, addictions and her bad decisions. But after being under the tutelage of his father James Spears for 13 years, a judge in Los Angeles, California, gave him back control of his life.

This has been a very controversial issue in recent years, since after the shows she performed in Las Vegas, Britney Spears declared that she would not work again, until her father released her from the interdiction trial, since she did not receive nor a single peso of those gains. He even announced his retirement through his social networks and clarified that he would dedicate himself to rest and live life, but he still looked very fragile, causing many to wonder if he would be able to handle his finances.

The fans started the #FreeBritney movement, to demand the freedom of the singer, who says that her voice was silenced and threatened for years, because she was not able to say anything, she is grateful that the public has supported her, confesses that they saved her and for that today can shout to the 4 winds that he returns to be the owner of his life.

Megan Radford, one of his fervent admirers, started the fight since 2009, she wanted it to be known that James Spears had unfair control of Britney’s assets, estimated at 60 million dollars; It was unfortunate that the interpreter did not have a penny to buy ice cream or go to the movies.

The guardianship agreement was established by a judge in 2008, when Britney was facing serious personal problems. The singer said that these 13 years were devastating, it was too long living with her hands tied. In some of her Instagram videos she joked sharing her thoughts before Oprah Winfrey interviewed her.

During these years she did not make decisions about her personal and financial life, she was forced to take contraceptives and lithium; he had to do things he did not agree with.

Britney is currently grateful for the little details, such as having her car keys, a credit card or going to an ATM, having cash to buy candles in her hands. Now she feels like a woman again and not a simple object.

She believes that this happened under a corrupt system, that is why she wants to raise her voice, since she was a girl surrounded by victims and that is why she left her home to work, it was 20 years of effort and she will seek to defend people with disabilities and mental illnesses .

Meanwhile, attorney Mathew Rosengart submitted a 110-page brief requesting Mr. Spears’ statement to provide evidence to show what he did with the singer’s money.

At almost 40 years old, Britney finally feels free.

There is more … but I’ll tell you that far.

