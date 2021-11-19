Bottas leads night practice in Qatar, Pérez in top 10

When the clock reached the first 10 minutes, the leaders began to cut the times established by the vehicles in the middle of the grid. Max Verstappen took the momentary peak with a record of 1m24.285s with the middle compound with an advantage of Valtteri Bottas over 0.136s and a Lewis Hamilton who at that moment was eight tenths behind the Dutch.

Yuki Tsunoda surprised during the first quarter of night practice by placing himself above everyone, but soon the championship leader regained hegemony with 1m23.743s a record that Hamilton immediately improved with 1m23.604s for a difference of 0.139s over Verstappen.

But Bottas still had a lot to say for the rest of the session. He first deleted his partner’s record on Mercedes with a lap of 1m23.324s and later he gained two more tenths by reaching 1m23.154s.

For a brief moment in the middle of the hour-long session, Pierre Gasly tied the Finn’s record for the German brand, but soon Bottas got back into the middle with his soft rubber with a record of 1m23.148s, a stopwatch. that he would stay on top until he crossed the checkered flag.

Gasly closed the day as the second best of all with a blow 0.209 seconds behind.

Verstappen was third, 0.350s behind Bottas, but with problems throughout practice with the stability of his rear wing, a situation already seen in Brazil. The Dutchman finished ahead of Hamilton by 0.112 seconds.

Sergio Pérez closed the session in eighth with a best lap of 1m23.787s.

McLaren saw a glimmer of hope in their fight for third place in the championship with Lando norris in fourth place, while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both from Ferrari, occupied 10th and 13th places respectively.

Russian Nikita Mazepin was not present at the Haas team’s decision to replace its chassis.

