Black Friday deals hit the PS Store this week

Tomorrow, the PlayStation Store will be flooded with discounts on the occasion of the Black friday Nevertheless, Sony decided to give us a little preview about some of the games that we will see being part of the promotions, and as expected, we will have discounts on both titles of Playstation 5 like Playstation 4.

The complete list is quite extensive, and you can review it yourself through the following link, so here we will share some of the most interesting discounts, starting with games of PS5.

PS5

– Aliens: Fireteam Elite

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

– Back 4 Blood

– Borderlands 3

– Death Stranding Director’s Cut

– Deathloop

– Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

– Demon’s Souls

– Far Cry 6

– FIFA 22

– Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

– Hades

– JETT: The Far Shore

– Lost Judgment

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

– Resident Evil Village

– Returnal

– Riders Republic

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure

– Tales of Arise

PS4

– 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

– Cyberpunk 2077

– Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Mass Effect Legendary Edition

– Persona 5 Strikers

– Psychonauts 2

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– Resident Evil 2

– The Last of Us: Part II

– The Outer Worlds

Sony He hasn’t said exactly what the sale will be for all of these games yet, so we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see them. But in the meantime we suggest you take a look at this list so that you can contemplate exactly what title you are going to buy.

Editor’s note: I’m surprised we have titles as recent as Guardians of the Galaxy on this list. Sure, surely the discount for these games will be less than some older ones, but anyway, it’s a great opportunity to add them to your collection.

Via: PlayStation Blog