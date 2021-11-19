Bites of happiness; healthy nutrition

The healthy nutrition can free us from episodes of anxiety and depression, especially in these times of pandemic in which it is important to take care of our mental health.

Therefore, it is essential to consume fresh fruit and vegetables, and not so much “junk” food or ultra-processed. Consumption of seafood with the component Omega 3 It is very important as well as healthy fats such as those found in nuts or avocados are very helpful.

“Your mood impacts on what you choose as food sources, which in the process of digestion and absorption release nutrients that make you modify your mood, being able to fall into this part of depression or even anxiety, specifically with foods that contain a lot of sugar or fat ”, explains nutritionist Arianna Omaña.

Experts consulted recommend care that goes beyond teas and that involves periods of leisure, healthy food, coexistence and trying to get away from bad habits. All this taking into account that changes do not happen overnight, on the contrary, it is a process that can take a few months to give results.

Meanwhile, the professor Guillermo Arteaga MacKinney, ensures that conditions such as anxiety and depression are enhanced with a poor diet, to the extent that a moderate depression can become a more serious problem due to the lack of micronutrients such as Omega 3, a type of fat associated with some types of fish such as salmon, but is also present in some whole vegetables and seeds.

Food not only satisfies our biological part in which we need to be alive to eat and eat to be alive, food involves more social and cultural elements

“A person with a depression, so to speak, clinically classified as moderate, if he has a bad diet: low in Omega 3, in some vitamins; high in sugar and fat can lead to severe depression or take much longer to get out of it ”, explains the specialist.

Professor Arteaga considers that it is not a single food, although there are some identified as triggers of stress or nervousness. That is, anxiety. A well-known case is that of coffee, whose essential compound (caffeine) has a very noticeable direct effect on the body.

“The diet that is classified as Western, which is generally rich in sugars, saturated fat and poor in some micronutrients or in vegetables and fruits, can lead to anxiety more easily,” explains the expert.

Beware of the ‘lows’

For its part, Alberto Bricio, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colima, considers that issues related to the cultural aspect are very important, since there the ways in which we face problems are identified and, one of them, is to make the decision of what we are going to eat.

“Mental health has been given greater importance lately due to the contingency period and the way to know how it is related to food is because food not only satisfies our biological part, in which we need to be alive to eat and eating to be alive, food involves more social and cultural elements ”, says the professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Colima.

The academic calls for identifying “unfavorable environments”, such as when family support is lacking to make a change in a food plan or when, due to social conditions, access to good nutrition is impossible.

“If I do not have them at hand (healthy foods), that could be an unfavorable space for our diet and therefore could also impact our mood and various mental health situations that could be linked”, sentence.

The nutritionist warns that there are foods, such as sugar and chocolate, that produce pleasure immediately, but then generate a “crash” that affects our emotional state.

“We could say that ultra-processed foods and, above all, those with a large amount of sugar, are those that are most related to these disorders such as anxiety and depression,” he explains.

“If I see an adverse situation in my life, something uncomfortable and some way to ignore it or reduce stress is eating, that’s when it could not only be the biological part, but also the cultural and social part of how we will face our problems” , Explain.

