Billie Eilish to host American comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

A new achievement added to the successful career of Billie eilish. After venturing into the fashion industry with the launch of her new vegan and totally cruelty-free perfume ‘Eilish’, the 19-year-old Californian singer revealed on her social media that will play for the first time the role of presenter on the popular comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’.

“Ahhhh !! ¡¡I’m going to present and act on SNL!! It’s crazy and I want to scream !! See you on December 11, SNL! was the message that Billie Eilish shared on her Instagram account to announce the news to her 96 billion followers.

Not only Billie Eilish will have the honor of presenting the successful North American sketch show, but will also delight viewers with her influential songs that have led her to garner various awards and nominations. The American singer is expected to Perform on stage to sing the single ‘Happier Than Ever’, a single that is included in their second album that was released on October 30 of this year and said EP bears the same name as the previously mentioned song.

It should be noted that Billie Eilish had already debuted on the show ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2019, many months after having been recipient of five Grammy Awards in 2020, taking the awards for ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Record of the Year’, ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’. Also, Billie Eilish will have her participation as host of the American program ‘Saturday Night Live’ on the December 11 episode.

Paul Rudd will also present ‘Saturday Night Live’

Minutes after Billie Eilish’s participation in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program was confirmed, the program revealed that Paul rudd, the American actor who was named by People magazine as the sexiest man of 2021, will also play the role of presenter. Rudd to host the show on December 18 and will be joined by electro-pop artist Charlie XCX, who will put on a real show by delighting viewers with his new musical hits on stage.

