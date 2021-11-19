Billie Eilish and her brother will SOUNDTRACK of ‘Turning Red’, Pixar film

Following his successful work on the title track, ‘No Time To Die,’ from the new James Bond film, more producers and filmmakers are interested in collaborating with Billie eilish and his brother, Finneas, for the soundtrack of his films. Recently, Pixar announced that the talented brothers will do the soundtrack of his next film production entitled ‘Turning Red‘.

It is not the first time that the artists will collaborate with Disney, because in September 2021, the singer and her brother performed an exclusive concert for the company’s streaming platform. ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’ also featured Gustavo Duchamel, Romero Lubambo and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Billie Eilish and Finneas create songs for ‘Turning Red’, Pixar film

The famous animation studio presented the first trailer of its film ‘Turning Red‘, where you can see one of the songs that Finneas and Billie eilish performed for the soundtrack. The film follows Mei, a 13-year-old girl from the early 2000s who is a fan of boy bands.

Despite being obedient and constantly debating about staying out of the chaos, Mei has a little problem as every time she gets too excited she turns into a giant red panda. That inconvenience will make you find a way to control your emotions when you are at school and listening to your favorite band.

That’s when the brothers enter the scene as they made three completely unreleased songs for ‘4 * Town’, the fictional boy band of the film. With the release of the trailer, the first song they made was released, bearing the name “Nobody Like U”. The film’s producer, Lindsey Collins, told how it was her first approach with the artists so that they will be part of the soundtrack.

“When we started talking about Billie eilish and Finneas, before they won a billion Grammy Awards, we got to see how they were taking their pulse. We were big fans. We met with them and brought up this crazy idea of ​​a boy band, asking if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs, “he said.

Because ‘4 * Town’ is a boy band, neither Finneas nor Billie eilish will perform their songs in the movie of Pixar. Something for sure is that the singles they wrote are guaranteed to become the favorites of the public throughout the world. soundtrack.