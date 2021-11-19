Billie Eilish and Finneas put music to Red, new Pixar movie

Pixar returns to theaters with ‘Net’, an adventure in which a 13-year-old teenager transforms into a giant red panda every time she feels a strong emotion. A film that will feature songs composed by Billie Eilish and Finneas, with which they will give life to 4 * Town, the first boyband of the acclaimed animation studio. The film will be released on March 11, 2022.

Grammy winners, the O’Connell brothers will be in charge of creating a musical setting that evokes the early 2000s, decade in which the film directed by Domee Shi is set, which will be the first female filmmaker to make a solo Pixar film. Hence, the need to create a boyband.

We needed Mei, our character, to be obsessed with something that her mother did not like at all, “Shi said in a statement.” Boybands were the first approach to the world of boys for many girls of that age. They were all gorgeous, polite and loving, and they were a link between the girls and their best friends. Also, I thought it would be great to create an upbeat boyband, “he added.

And among those topics, there will be ‘Nobody Like U’, that can be heard in the new trailer. “When we started talking to Billie Eilish and Finneas, before they won millions of Grammy Awards, we understood that they were going to cause a sensation,” said producer Lindsey Collins.

We were big fans. We caught up with them and brought up this quirky boyband idea. We asked them if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs. Yes they wanted! “, He continued. On the other hand, the soundtrack is provided by the Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, winner of the Grammy and the Oscar for the music of ‘Black Panther’, which debuts in an animated production.

‘Red’ narrates the life of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old adolescent a little weird but very self-confident, torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protective and slightly demanding parent, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenage girl.

And if the changes in your life and in your body weren’t enough, every time you get too excited (which happens practically all the time), turns into a giant red panda.