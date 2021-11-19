Benjamín Galindo surprises Chivas before playing the Repechage against Puebla

The “Teacher” took time to dedicate a few words to the rojiblanco squad that will look for the ticket to the Liguilla

Anyone who boasts of knowing part of the history of the Club Guadalajara perfectly knows what it represents Benjamin Galindo Marentes And that is what the current players of the Guadalajara squad should know that this Thursday, after training where they prepared to visit Puebla for the Repechage of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, received an emotional visit.

The “Master” appeared in the practice of the Sacred Flock to dedicate some words to them to the soccer players from Guadalajara, as he is one of the most authorized voices to pass judgment on what they have shown in the recent past on the court, since he was one of the champions in the 1986-1987 campaign under the command of coach Alberto Guerra.

On the official Twitter account, Guadalajara published some images where the entire rojiblanco squad appears surrounding the “Maestro”, who was one of the most talented players not only in Chivas, but in all of Mexican soccer, playing the 1994 World Cup and 1993 America Cup in Ecuador.

“Before making the trip to Puebla to risk everything for everything, we received a visit from a legend. Thank you for your words, ‘Maestro’ @ bgalindo58! ”, was what the rojiblanco team wrote in the famous social network with a message accompanied by several images with the entire squad, part of the board of directors and the coaching staff together with the Master.

What happened to Benjamin Galindo?

More than a year ago, life changed radically to Benjamín Galindo Marentes, a historical one of the Chivas de Guadalajara, who in May 2020 suffered a stroke that has him in rehabilitation seeking to recover 100% as soon as possible. The “Master” Galindo, former player of the Sacred Flock born in Tierra Blanca, Zacatecas, In the north of Mexico, he is an example of life, and it is that far from feeling overwhelmed by the complicated situation he lives, he projects confidence and with his characteristic serenity that allowed him to make good decisions on the field, now he focuses on rehabilitating himself and continuing the medical recommendations to the letter.