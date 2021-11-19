Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to detect coronavirus in the air

EFE.- A group of Chinese experts has developed an aerosol virus detection system that activates alarms if coronavirus is found in the air of a room and that will be used in the Beijing Winter Olympics, the organization of the event explained today.

In a press conference, the Organizing Committee explained that it will guarantee the “safety” of the Olympic Games with technological advances that will also be applied to disinfection, which will include nanofiltration techniques for the water treatment and cooling systems of the venues. of the games.

In the case of the Wukesong Center, which will host the ice hockey competitions, robots with disinfectant spray will be used.

The objective is to prevent the Games, which will begin on February 4, from being the origin of a re-outbreak of the virus in China, whose authorities have made the zero tolerance policy against Covid one of their main prides.

Photo: Beijing 2022.

Despite strict prevention measures, three cases of Covid-19 have already been detected among athletes who are in the Chinese capital to participate in test events or in the Olympic event itself.

Beijing will be the first city in history to host some summer and winter Games, although in 2022 the city will only host ice events, while snow competitions will take place in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, to the north. From the capital.

Artificial snow and 5G

Precisely the lack of snow is one of the main concerns: Yanqing and Zhangjiakou only receive around 20 centimeters a year, which will make it necessary to use about 186,000 cubic meters of water to manufacture it artificially.

In response to fears that such consumption could affect, as Greenpeace denounced two years ago, the supply in Beijing, the authorities have carried out a transfer that will prevent groundwater levels from falling in the area.

What’s more, The Committee assured that the “most efficient snow cannons in the world” will be used“, Which will only turn on when” high precision “weather systems detect a rise in temperature.

On the other hand, those in Beijing will be the third Olympic Games that have 5G technology to guarantee communicationsSince many of the interviews will have to be conducted online because all those arriving from abroad will remain in “bubbles” that will keep them isolated from the rest of China.

To do this, for example, a cloud interview platform or remote-controlled camera system has been devised to reduce interactions between athletes and journalists.

In recent weeks, foreign correspondents in China had denounced the organization’s “lack of transparency and clarity”, claiming that they had been “constantly hampered” in covering preparations.

