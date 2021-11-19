Barbacid defines molecular medicine as “a new paradigm in Oncology”

MADRID, Nov. 19 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Dr. Mariano Barbacid, AXA-CNIO Professor of Molecular Oncology at the National Center for Oncological Research (CNIO), has defined molecular medicine and agnostic tumors (those that can occur in different parts of the body but have the same genetic alteration) as “a new paradigm in Oncology”.

The analysis of Oncology in the molecular era, what it represents today, its clinical application and the possibilities it represents for the future have been the topics on which the IV Scientific Conference on Biomedicine organized by Analiza, in which national referents in this field have participated.

During his presentation, Barbacid emphasized that “nowadays it is important that hospitals implement molecular analyzes that identify the presence of mutated genes for which there are already effective drugs, since the presence of these mutations, however infrequent they may be They can save a patient’s life by being able to administer a selective drug that has a much higher therapeutic activity than a classical therapy, such as chemotherapy, can provide. “

The second presentation of the event was given by Dr. Santiago Ramón y Cajal, head of the Pathological Anatomy Service of the Val d’Hebron University Hospital and professor of Pathological Anatomy at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. In his presentation he has addressed the implementation of precision medicine in molecular pathology.

This expert has highlighted the importance of working in digital networks and with nodes (reference centers) in order to “digitize pathological images and increase telepathology”; implement NGS technology that “allows the diagnosis of multiple molecular alterations / therapeutic targets and resistance factors”; improve diagnostic workflows, quality and response time, and optimize costs.

Finally, the presentation by Dr. Eduardo Díaz Rubio, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology at the Complutense University of Madrid and president of the Royal National Academy of Medicine, has dealt with the application of molecular oncology in clinical practice.

Thus, he has highlighted the importance of precision medicine that today already has a real application in Spanish hospitals, where molecular alterations are identified and targeted drugs are used. He has also pointed out the need for predictive biomarkers in clinical decision-making and the prominent role that liquid biopsy should already have.

The expert also explained that there should be a conceptual change in clinical oncology that takes molecular alterations into account, has analyzed the future role that artificial intelligence will have and has shared with the attendees a future projection in which it can be envision a treatment for each person based on an analysis of the tumor genome and the host genome.