Ayurveda Natural Medicine talks about donating blood in autumn and spring, a solidarity action that benefits health

Lola Peña Martos, specialist in Ayurveda medicine at the Ayurveda Natural Medicine center, proposes the action of cleaning the blood flow to improve both physical and emotional health. He recommends to his patients to donate blood, so that they can free themselves from any imbalance in the biological, emotional or spiritual constitution. Especially in the autumn and spring seasons.

As part of the thousand-year-old medicinal therapies of Hindu origin, blood donation can be defined as a modern version of the Rakta Mosha or Sangria. It is an Ayurvedic procedure that was formerly performed by extracting small amounts of blood from the veins, without reaching the point of weakening the person.

A detoxifying and liberating action

The ideal profiles to open the way to this action, not only for the good of others, but also as a gain in health, are people who have rashes on the skin, hives, seborrhea, an inflamed liver or spleen. As well as frequent headaches, neck, sciatica or lymphatic stagnation.

The people who present anemia, weakness, some edema, children and the elderly should not undergo this treatment.

When the blood donation is carried out in autumn, the specialist explains that the release of the summer heat is accessed, as well as the emotions that predominate during the sunny season, such as rage, anger and acidity of the pH. While, in spring, the accumulation of heat is avoided, with the possibility of making a seasonal cleansing of the liver, gallbladder, kidneys and cardiovascular system.

The advantages are also obtained in the psycho-emotional area

In the hands of expert Ayurvedic masters, treatments that involve the recommendation to donate blood are extremely successful. As explained in Ayurvedic tradition: "On a psycho-emotional level, therapy Rakta mosha is one of the processes of panchakarma, in which our karma is cleansed with solidarity actions".

Blood donation is a technique that is part of the actions you must undertake anyone who wants their physical and emotional healing through Ayurveda therapy. Proper nutrition, yoga practice, medicinal oil therapy and walks in the fresh air. In addition to other resources that profoundly improve the emotional state and must be integrated to guarantee a deep transformation of being.

Donating blood in autumn and spring is a useful action to improve health, however, Ayurveda treatment goes further in terms of full inner regeneration, with actions such as connecting with healing energy through the right foods, relaxation and meditation, among other tools.

The first consultation with an Ayurveda practitioner is the step towards building a balanced life. This knowledge in Ayurveda medicine allows teaching more and more people, with will and kindness, so that these ancient therapies continue to be valid from generation to generation.