Artur, forward of the Brazilian Bragantino, denies contacts with Barcelona

The 23-year-old forward will face Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Sudamericana final

The Brazilian attacker, Artur Victor Guimaraes, one of the most outstanding footballers of the Bragantino, on Thursday denied any contact with Barcelona and said that all his attention is on Saturday’s game against Athletico Paranaense, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

“I don’t know anything about the Barcelona rumors yet and my focus is practically on Saturday’s game in the final against Paranaense”, the 23-year-old forward and reference of the attack of the Bragantino which will play its first international final in 93 years of history.

Artur, forward of the Brazilian Bragantino Getty Images

“Since childhood we all dreamed in one day to be able to play in Europe, where my idols already did and one day, who knows, I will be able to feel that experience, but my concentration is on Saturday for the game that promises a lot”, completed Artur, who rated as “accurate” your choice to accept in 2020 the offer to go to the Bragantino.

The Red Bull Bragantino, which is in the vanguard positions of the Brazilian League occupying fourth place, trained for the second day in Montevideo.

The ‘Rei Artur’, as the forward is called by the fans of the city of Bragança Paulista, expressed that despite having two titles in the Brazilian League with him Palmeiras (2016 and 2018), the final of the South American It will be the most important of his 5 years as a professional player.

“I cannot hide my anxiety and I have to control it. It will be a great game and for me it is the game of my life, of my career. The expectation is good and great. It will be a fundamental duel. I already dreamed, in the siesta of the afternoons, scoring a goal in the final “, revealed the forward.

The fact that the final is played in a single match, in a neutral venue, “It is totally different, because the weather is felt and they are nervous. But we are preparing to be victorious. Against Paranaense we cannot lower our level of concentration, because we know the strength and the backlash they have”, he opined.

The player also celebrated the physical recovery for the final of midfielder Praxedes, because it was “an athlete with great potential who has helped us a lot this season and we are very happy with his return”, he quoted.



The meeting between Paranaense and Bragantino It is scheduled for next Saturday at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

This will be the first of the three finals that the Uruguayan capital will host in one week.

One day after that match, the Great Central Park will host the last game of the Women’s Libertadores Cup, whose title the Colombian will dispute Independent Santa Fe and the brazilian Corinthians of Sao Paulo.

And on November 27 the Brazilians Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other in the Centennial for the final of the Libertadores Cup.