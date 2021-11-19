Armando Gutiérrez Rosas, CEO of Aras will come out of hiding… virtually – News from Chihuahua – La Parada Digital

News from Chihuahua.- After weeks of the crisis of the Aras Business Group companies, CEO Armando Gutiérrez Rosas will finally face thousands of people who entrusted their capital in his company. They will no longer be paid interviews with Adela Micha or local and national media, now it will be through the company’s digital platform on social networks.

It was in “Sin Pelos en la Lengua” where a series of anomalies was aired in that Investment Promotion Corporation (SAPI), and later, that they had stopped paying their investors, generating viral content on social networks and media. communication because thousands of families have their capital invested with that company. Later came unsubstantiated and cowardly statements by Armando Gutiérrez Rosas against this media accusing him of working with the “competition” and asking for “money” in exchange for not continuing with the issue, for which he was challenged in these same lines to verify his sayings, but preferred to hide.

It will be tomorrow at 6 in the afternoon that he will show his face through Facebook live, after countless complaints against him and his partners before the State Attorney General’s Office for fraud,