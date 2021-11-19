Ariana Grande premieres a brief preview of her song Just Look up with Kid Cudi | Music

Before Ariana Grande debuted with her first movie role in Netflix with Don’t look up, the soloist from Boca Ratón (Florida, United States) has presented a brief fragment of the musical collaboration that will also contribute to the feature film. Is about Just look up, a song he shares with one of his co-stars: Kid Cudi.

There is little more than a month for the film to hit the entertainment platform. Adam McKay directs this comedy about the end of the world, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the role of two mediocre astronomers.

But what is Don’t Look Up about? We know very little about his synopsis. It is a comedy about a pair of astronomers who take a tour of the United States to convince the population that the Earth will be destroyed imminently by a meteorite. Good news to finish 2020. But, of course, being who they are, nobody believes them and takes them for crazy.

The film also features Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, in addition to the aforementioned Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. The first trailer to present the film features the song written by American film composer and producer Nicholas Britell along with Grande, Mescudi and Taura Stinson as the soundtrack.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if this will be Ariana Grande’s only musical contribution to the film or if there will be a much greater relationship within the soundtrack of one of the most anticipated premieres of the end of the year. We will have to wait for the next few weeks when the promotion of the feature film starts to discover new details of Don’t look up.

And what will surely be talked about during those promotional events will be about the virality that some images of Ariana Grande have reached in recent days. The singer wanted to honor Jennifer Garner in El Sueño de mi vida and her photographs have spread like wildfire.

The speculations, as we said, point to a possible aesthetic retouch but the theories also refer to the possibility of using a filter or a makeup session so successful that it has changed the usual features of the singer and actress. Cheekbones, nose, lips and chin seem the most different points from their usual features that we have seen in these images that have been around the world.