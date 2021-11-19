Ariana Grande mimics the “If I were 30” look

Definitely Ariana Grande In recent years he has become an icon, both in the musical aspect and in the fashion that he wears in each of his concerts and public presentations.

One of the spaces where some of its best have come to light looks It’s on the TV show The Voice. And it is that, during her time as a judge, the artist has not ceased to be news with its surprising outfits they always take the show. However, perhaps the best of all is the one that he wore in the last broadcast of the program; a dress inspired by the film “If I had 30”.



Photo: Instagram @donatella_versace



What makes this Ariana Grande outfit special?

The last turn of the century meant a whole cultural revolution in all areas. The music, the fashion and obviously the cinema. The 2000s did not leave behind some of the best romantic comedies that became contemporary classics over time. One of the best jewels of these times is “13 going on 30” or as we knew it in Mexico: “If I had 30“. The comedy tells the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who dreams of being an adult in her thirties, flirtatious and prosperous.



By magic, the little girl manages to make her wish come true, encountering a series of adventures on her way that make this film one of the most hilarious of the genre. Jenna transforms into a woman of 30 years, editor of a magazine and who keeps in her closet a whole series of looks fabulous. Among them is a colorful dress in green, blue and red tones that the protagonist wears during a memorable dance scene to the rhythm of Thriller, by Michael Jackson. This same dress is the one Ariana Grande decided to use it on the last broadcast of the show The Voice.

How is the dress “If I had 30” that Ariana Grande wore?

The interpreter of hits like “Positions” and “7 rings” wore this vintage dress, a Versace of the spring collection of the year 2003. The halter neckline ensemble is complemented by some cuts at the waist and a multi-colored striped skirt. Definitely a very turn of the century style that continues to enchant locals and strangers. The singer went even further and recreated the same hairstyle that actress Jennifer Garner wore during the film original.

Nova photo of Ariana Grande for o The Voice! pic.twitter.com/ExIu941GR0 – Access Arianators (@AcessArianators) November 9, 2021

Christa B. Allen, who played Jenna in her 13-year-old version, recently uploaded a video to her TikTok account where she can be seen using the same type of image. dress. It seems that after 17 years this curious garment is once again positioned as one of the most coveted, because in this social network there are many videos of people recreating the famous dance scene with replicas of this dress that can be ordered online. However, perhaps Ariana Grande proved that she wears this outfit better than anyone.

