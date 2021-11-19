Apple releases iOS 15.1.1 to improve call stability on iPhone 12 and 13

Apple released iOS 15.1.1 yesterday, an update only available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 which focuses on a very specific aspect of the use of these iPhones: the telephone. This update comes after the release of iOS 15.1 almost a month ago.

An update for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

According to the version notes that Apple has provided, this update comes to improve a single point, although an important point, since “iOS 15.1.1 Improves Call Drop Performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Models”.

Thus, if we have an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13, we will find the update in Settings > general > Software update and, after installing it, we should notice an improvement in the behavior of calls from our iPhone. An update whose build is 19B81 and which weighs approximately 400 MB.

While we wait for the arrival of iOS 15.2, with its significant amount of news, it is clear that Apple has decided prioritize quick fix of call stability. This could lead us to think that version 15.2 could be delayed until later, perhaps early next year, although it is a bit too early to speculate.

Software development is quite complex. If we consider the scale of Apple, with an operating system with millions of lines of code, the task becomes more than considerable. An operating system that, in addition, we use millions of people around the world, so a small error can have important consequences. In this sense, updates like this are undoubtedly appreciated.