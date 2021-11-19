Apple launches kit for you to repair your iPhone at home

Manzana became a friendlier firm with DIY repairs. The company is launching a self-service repair program that will allow you to repair your devices Manzana by yourself using official parts and tools from the firm’s Cupertino.

The option will be available in the United States in early 2022 and later that year for other countries and will initially provide the resources to repair a iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, or one M1- Mac.

Home repair service focused on more advanced users

The first “phase” of self-service repair will focus on the basic components such as the battery, the camera and the screen, and other parts will be eligible later.

Manzana will ask customers to review a repair manual and then order the relevant parts through an online repair shop of self service. The company did not say how much the parts would cost, but it did offer credit to customers who return the used parts for recycling.

Not surprisingly, Apple highlighted that the program was intended to experienced people in the repair of electronics devices.

The company did not say what prompted the self-service opening. However, it may be a matter of government pressure. The White House, the Federal Trade Commission, and several states have endorsed right-to-redress measures that could compel Manzana and others to allow maintenance done by the client himself.

In theory, this will avoid some of the major complaints, by allowing any trained person to fix a device themselves without resorting to unofficial parts.

Unanswered doubts

However, there are still some outstanding questions. Will the price of parts be competitive enough that self-service repair is a viable alternative to professional help? Do youManzana Will you modify your product designs to make these repairs more practical?

While there are signs of these adjustments amid a lax policy on screen repairs to the iPhone 13 and the macbook pro batteries easy to remove, hopefully the firm will not offer simple solutions in the near future.

For his part, Kyle Wiens, member of iFixit, a global community of people focused on helping each other repair things, told the specialist portal Engadget that self-service repair was “exactly the right thing to do” for Manzana, and a step back towards “durable” products.

The DIY repair shop still had reservations about screen changes that require parts sourcing from Apple, but was happy with the move so far.

Additionally, Public Interest Research Groups director of redress law Nathan Proctor announced this as a “major milestone” for self-service.

He noted that making service manuals available to consumers is just what Manzana must do, as no one “should be ignorant of how to change a battery or fix a broken screen.”

“Access to product service information is a fundamental human right. We are proud of Manzana for making this change ”, he specified.

