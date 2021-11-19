Antonio Brown used a fake COVID-19 vaccination test

One of the best receivers in the NFL, proven on the teams he’s been on, butooo also, a troubled player capable of anything crazy. Antonio Brown puts himself in the eye of the hurricane again for a vaccination issue against COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers is not the only one who has all the media on top of the issue of vaccination against COVID-19, Antonio Brown says take off, I’m going there. Although it is not the same situation, the thing is similar.

It is well known that Aaron Rodgers does not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, HERE we will tell you. And apparently, neither does Antonio Brown, only the receiver tried to disguise his null desire for the vaccine, making the NFL think that he did.

Basically Antonio Brown taught the NFL and Buccaneers a bogus vaccination test, passing her off as his and this to avoid all protocols against COVID-19, putting the health of his teammates and team staff, as well as rivals, at risk.

The NFL does not take these types of cases lightly, as the Packers saw a severe sanction for not having the anti-COVID-19 protocols as required by the league. The Buccaneers will have to abide by the sanctions that come due to the receiver and his ‘little joke’. Here the righteous pay for sinners.

How did Antonio Brown get the false vaccination proof?

According to information from the Tampa Bay Times, Antonio Brown sought to avoid all the NFL protocols against COVID-19 and his partner, Model Cydney Moreau Helped Her Get That Fake Proof Through Her Chef.

Los Angeles chef Steven Ruíz in a text message on July 2 that Antonio Brown was willing to pay $ 500 if he could get proof of vaccination, specifically from the Johnson & Johnson brand. “Can you get COVID cards?“Was the message from AB’s partner.

“I can try,” was the chef’s reply. “JNJ dose (referencing Johnson & Johnson brand). AB said he would give you $ 500“Was Cydney Moreau’s response to the conversation between the chef and Antonio Brown’s partner.

This problem can be very expensive for the receiver, not only with fines but with suspension games, as well as internal fines by the Buccaneers. There is still no NFL statement about it, but AB can be sure it won’t get out of this so easily.