another pre-Black Friday bargain

A great addition to any bedroom, study, or dining room for just $ 100 (Photo: Amazon).

Are you thinking of buying an “extra” television (for the bedroom or kitchen, or perhaps for the guest room you sleep in when you stay at your parents’ house)? Check out this offer that came out before Black Friday! Amazon has lowered the price of the 24 ”Insignia HD LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition to $ 100! We repeat: $ 100, that is, a huge discount of $ 70. It’s time to get ready for the movie and TV binges that await you this winter.

Impressive picture and sound

Although the price is low, its ability to surprise is high: the Insignia 4K TV it has a sharp image and vivid colors. The sound is also top notch. So it is not surprising that 11 800 customers have given this team a five-star rating. “Honestly, I am very pleasantly surprised by how much I like this TV,” reports one of them. “When it comes to sharpness, I think (HD) 720p is sufficient for a screen of this size. I’m a bit of a snob about televisions and at this size you don’t notice less sharpness ”.

The best series and movies

Since it is a Fire TV Edition, this model allows you to play 4K movies, series and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV and other platforms without the need for an external device (rejoice, cutters cables). And we love the fact that the remote includes Alexa. So if you don’t like scrolling through an endless list of titles (nobody likes), you can just say, “Alexa, play A little favor“, and ready!

How does it compare to other televisions that have built-in webcasting? For example, let’s compare it to the 24 ”LG LED HD TV: it does not have live streaming over the internet or smart home control functions by voice and is much more expensive. No way.

A veritable cornucopia of live streaming options awaits you (Photo: Amazon).

Ditch the wires

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 24 ”Fire TV Edition lets you completely ditch the cables. You will also not experience lags or latencies when playing movies and series in HD.

“I am very satisfied with the reception of the wifi that the Fire TV has built-in,” continues a buyer. “Actually, it works a lot better than external USB-connected devices, for whatever reason. It is very useful in camping areas with a weak Wi-Fi connection or when I use my phone’s access point ”.

The Insignia 24 ”Fire TV Edition has three HDMI ports, so you can connect a sound bar, game console or Blu-ray player. You can even surf the internet directly from the TV.

For just $ 100, saying it’s a bargain is an understatement. “Excellent price,” says a fan.

