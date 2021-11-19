Anne Hathaway wore a winning combination: gray jeans and black t-shirt

Anne Hathaway, from the big screen to Street Style. It is inevitable not to think about those styles of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ that catapulted her as a precursor of style, like those impeccable appearances on the red carpet and neutral combinations that merge with other more current clothes for her daily life.

The streets of New York have witnessed the latest most vivid outfits of Anne Hathaway, American actress and producer, due to the recording of ‘WeCrashed’ the miniseries where Hathaway is the protagonist. Their bolder looks have taken on power, from jazz pants and tennis shoes to a minidress with ugly sandals, but this time, a somewhat basic couple took a very promising leap and indicated that, gray jeans, the most underrated pair of all, it is the basis for forming a stylistic ensemble that will provide a solution to ‘I don’t know what to wear’.

How to combine gray jeans according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway exposes the coolest way to wear gray jeans in street style. Getty Images

An intrepid and effortless union is the one that is positioned today as infallible, an essential top in a more contrasting but neutral tonality, it will be the insignia to carry the gray pair with impetus, as indicated on another occasion. Salma Hayek, where a black satin shirt gave dynamism to a jean in the main color in question. After surprising with the most flattering combination, bootcut jeans with black blazer, Anne Hathaway, He asserted that a crop top and sleeveless design will add a touch of immortality to that outfit that will serve as a pass for summer and halftime.

The skinny jeans add a gesture of lightness to the clothing proclaimed by the protagonist of ‘Les Miserables’, giving way to unleash a new wave of jeans that write their timelessness in the feminine wardrobe.

Gray jeans in Street wear

A fold at the bottom is enough for a charming result. Thomas razzano

Anne Hathaway indicated that wearing the pair with a matching divergent garment will ultimately be an immediate solution to create a finish effortless in a matter of seconds. In turn, fashion experts have found that, wear gray jeans with pieces in pastel colors such as lilac or yellow, they will provide an avant-garde gesture that will elevate the jean to a more modern level. Whether it’s a mix of classic ranges that stylize the silhouette, or a color-block outfit, include these pants in the closet it will be a bet that will have the same result as displaying a black pair, but with a somewhat vibrant twist.