Anne Hathaway in blue corset that makes her look 10 years younger

Anne Hathaway he is still celebrating his 39th birthday, which happened on November 12, but a few hours ago he shared photographs of his birthday outfit in which he highlighted a baby blue corset that undoubtedly took years off him.

And it is that Anne Hathaway decided to wear the corset with a black denim pants that gave it a youthful touch, this while she wore her straight and loose hair to give a relaxed touch to the outfit, in addition, it made us remember one of her most prominent roles, the beautiful Mine Thermopolis of the movie “The princess’s Diary”.

Especially because of the blue tone and it is a youthful appearance that is noticeable in the American actress, although she says that her outfit is more of a combination between the styles of Daphne kluger, character who gives life in the film “Ocean’s 8: scammers”; and She from Frell, his character in the movie “She is delighted”.

So without a doubt the outfit of Anne Hathaway seems to be a combination of many things, but without a doubt it is a wise bet to take years off because without a doubt we could see a more youthful appearance in the actress of “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Is Anne Hathaway the one in the Taylor Swift song?

For a few days, Anne Hathaway has starred in one of the theories that Internet users have created derived from the launch of the song “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, because in the extended version that lasts 10 minutes, she talks about an actress who comforted her in a bathroom.

And it is that at first many said that that anonymous actress was Jennifer Aniston but others say that it is actually Anne Hathaway who could have been the actress who consoled Taylor Swift in 2011, during the People’s Choice Awards.

Especially since between December 2010 and January 2011 Taylor Swift had a breakup and on that occasion Anne Hathaway was promoting the movie “Love and other addictions“, Which stars next to Jake gyllenhaal and it came out in 2010.

This theory has arisen because in 2015 Anne Hathaway said in an interview with Glamor United Kingdom that she had great love and admiration for Taylor Swift, she also told the anecdote of the time she met the singer and that is why many Internet users have thought that the mysterious actress could be the protagonist of “The witches”.

Then Anne Hathaway She said that when she met Taylor she was 20 years old and was dating Jake Gyllenhaal, in addition, the singer was on fire and saw her become that force of nature, so with these words the fans point out that it could be that night in the one the mystery actress comforted Swift.

