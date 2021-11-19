Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives update 2.0.2 – Nintenderos

A new update is now available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Specific, this version 2.0.2 of the game includes several fixes and adjustments that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. You can check the list of news just below:

Problems solved

The following issues have been fixed:

During one of Captain’s boat trips, Figaro could overlap with the player and prevent the player from moving.

The Captain song could stop playing and prevent the game from continuing.

Selecting “How does this work?” in a group stretching session during a multiplayer session could prevent the game from continuing.

Rafa’s poster was available through Tele Nook after Rodri was invited to Fotopia.

Rodri’s poster was available through Tele Nook after Rafa was invited to Fotopia.

Placing certain furniture on the dock could prevent the player from being able to speak to Captain.

The pipe function stopped working after the player discussed buying furniture with a resident inside the resident’s home.

Music for group stretching would sometimes not play if an audio device near the plaza was playing music.

The Millas Nook + activity “Visit El Alpiste for a coffee” could appear several times in the same day.

Fixed issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed:

The software would crash when the player tried to take Gandulio to school and the location of the furniture in the school met certain requirements.

Using amiibo multiple times to change the members used in an installation could cause the software to crash.

The software could crash when the player repeatedly used amiibo in a finished vacation home to add or remove guests.

The Y button could stop deleting guests when the player repeatedly used amiibo to add a guest and then the guest was removed using the Y button.

While you were working, a photo from the design portfolio could still be displayed in the upper left of the screen after speaking with a client on the north beach.

Berries were spent, in addition to Poki, when the player requested a gift for another resident through Matías.

The Miles reimbursement message card for the professional decorating license could be sent multiple times.

Roommates would not appear on the scene if their shared vacation home situation ended while they were in their vacation home yard.

