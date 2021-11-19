an educational offer of postgraduate training

At Casa España, the Educational Offer was made on the Medical Residences that the province has. The activity was organized by the Ministry of Public Health, through the Training and Human Resources Division, led by Dr. Andrea Pérez Pazo and in coordination with the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the Catholic University of Cuyo. It was carried out to explain the academic and scientific activity carried out by each of the residencies to the students who are studying the last year of the medical career.

The Residence is a postgraduate training system in which the professional “learns by doing” in their field of training, and requires the application of knowledge, skills and attitudes in their daily work, in permanent contact with patients, and the entire team of Health.

The residencies are the fundamental basis for the permanent education of the professional since it allows them to develop their own learning in the future.

They were informed about the general characteristics of the residences, training, accreditation and economic incentives for priority specialties for the province: General and / or Family Medicine, Medical Clinic, Pediatrics and the critical areas: Neonatology, Child and Adult Intensive Therapy.

Residents, heads of residents and / or coordinators of different specialties and of the training centers of the decentralized hospitals Dr. Guillermo Rawson, Dr. Marcial Quiroga and the Training Center Dr. René Favaloro participated.

For the coordinator of the Pediatric Residency at the Marcial Quiroga Hospital, Delia Sánchez, “residency is the genesis of a doctor and a doctor without a residence does not have good training.”

This sums up the importance of postgraduate degrees and the continuous learning process that they have. The professional remarked that the duration of the course is four years and that for her there is no book that explains everything that has to be done, more in medical sciences.

For Dr. Valeria Lencinas, a 3rd Year General and Family Medicine resident, residency is very important, almost essential for professional practice. “It is very intensive and we have the opportunity to train in a controlled environment, where we are supervised by our superiors and we are in contact with the patients,” he said.