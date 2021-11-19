America will file a complaint with FIFA for proceeding with the Peruvian team with Pedro Aquino

America warned that Pedro Aquino was not in conditions to play, however, Peru lined him up in the tie and returned him injured to the team

Club América will protest to FIFA about the actions of the Peruvian team with its player Pedro AquinoAs they warned that the South American midfielder was not in physical condition to be active, the national team ignored the Conmebol Qualifiers and returned him to the team with a muscle injury that practically ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament.

“Club América reports that, after applying a series of studies to the player Pedro Aquino, the medical team confirmed a muscuclar injury in the left rectus femoris. The footballer’s recovery time will be according to evolution,” the club reported through a release.

Pedro Aquino suffered a tear in the rectus femoris that will keep him out of action. Getty Images

On the other hand, Mario Osuna, called to be Aquino’s replacement, still has pain in the right fibula, keeps up with different work from the rest of his teammates and has little chance of reaching the start of the Liguilla in the Apertura 2021.

In this situation, the youthful Santiago Naveda is outlined to take the half of containment of the azulcrema team. Naveda only played 37 minutes in this tournament due to a ligament tear in his left ankle, but he is physically recovered and ready to enter if coach Santiago Solari so decides.

In the training of this Thursday the four selected that were with Mexico in the duels against the United States and Canada reported; Roger Martinez and Pedro Aquino also appeared after their participation with Colombia and Peru on the last FIFA date.

It should be noted that, this Friday, the staff will work again in their facilities and they will do so with all the available staff; the azulcremas are waiting to meet their rival in the quarterfinals, who will come out of the playoff round to be played this weekend in Mexican soccer.