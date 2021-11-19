Amber Heard ends up exhausted in rehearsals for ‘Aquaman 2’

I’ve trained as Captain Marvel for a week and … oh my god!

A couple of months ago it was she who confirmed it: Amber Heard will be in the sequel to ‘Aquaman’. And we all celebrate it.

Along with Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson, the actress will repeat in the role of Mera, whom she played in the first installment, and is preparing thoroughly for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, a film that will hit theaters on next 2022.

Filming will begin shortly and Amber Heard is training for her role in Aquaman 2 non-stop. And he is recording it on his Instagram profile week after week. Dumbbell workouts, yoga postures, stretching, rings, pull-ups … But his last post, despite being the most static, reveals the intensity of these workouts at an unexpected level.

In the image that the actress has shared in the last hours on her Instagram profile, you can see Amber, exhausted, sweaty and lying on the ground after a hard training session or what we think has been one of the rehearsals for the scenes action that we will see soon on the big screen in ‘Aquaman 2’.

Filming requires incredible dedication and more if it is an action movie or superheroes. Social networks allow us to see the intense work that exists before and during, and all the dedication behind these roles, the physical preparation to which the actors undergo, such as Amber Heard to reincarnate Mera, or Elsa Pataky for her new movie, ‘Interceptor’ or Alicia Vikander for the role of ‘Lara Croft’.

