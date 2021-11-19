Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed series today Thursday, November 18

You can spend hours browsing Amazon Prime trying to find something to see, but why would you waste your time when the service streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We are talking about the Amazon Prime list of the best series in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. Goliath

Billy McBride was a prestigious Los Angeles attorney, but fell from grace and now spends more time in the bar than in the courtroom. But when he sees the opportunity to sue Cooperman & McBride’s biggest client, the powerful law firm he helped create, he doesn’t hesitate and begins this unequal fight against Goliath.

2. Always jane

Jane lives with her typical family in rural New Jersey, which may not seem like the best place for a transgender teenager to grow up. But he has not met his family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in everyday life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her small town.

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer

In a sun-drenched Hawaiian town with a mysterious past, a group of friends are left with a dark secret after a tragic accident. A year later, a member of the group receives a threatening message and the friends now know that someone intends to make them pay last summer.

5. Dexter

A suspense series that tells the story of a strange man named Dexter Morgan. When he was a child, Dexter was abused and abandoned by his parents, now he is a successful and important pathological coroner … but under his charismatic personality, a terrible truth hides. Dexter has channeled his innate homicidal needs into a second profession that he jealously keeps secret: hunting down, hunting down and brutally murdering ruthless criminals.

6. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the tutelage of his father.

7. Modern love

An unlikely friendship. A lost love that resurfaces again. A marriage at its turning point. A date that may not have been. An unconventional new family. These are the extraordinary stories of the joys and tribulations of love, each based on a personal article on real relationships from The New York Times’ beloved column “Modern Love.”

8. The Boys

The series takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes who call themselves “The Boys” decide to do everything possible to stop the superheroes who are harming society, regardless of the risks that this entails.

9. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (TV)

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang shares with viewers his thoughts on immigrant parents, Matt Damon, or whether ghosts also enter one-bedroom apartments. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. Hanna

HANNA is equal parts a thriller based on a simple plot and a mature play. It tells the story of an extraordinary young woman raised in the forest, who must evade the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent acting outside the rules, while trying to discover her true identity.

We hope you have been satisfied with this review of the most popular series. Go ahead and discover them on Amazon Prime!

The truth of the matter is that fans of television productions must steal time from the clock to finish all seasons. It is no secret to anyone that Amazon Prime is an expert in streaming the biggest hits, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do you want to be part of this journey? Join us!