Amanda Seyfried in the first stills of ‘Things Heard and Seen’



By Drafting





The title that the actress has been commissioned to star in and that Netflix will premiere this year







Netflix has released today a preview of its next releases for 2021 and among them is Things Heard and Seen, the title of which you can already see its first official images.

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”, “Little Red Riding Hood”) is in charge of starring in this film based on the book All Things Cease to Appear written by Elizabeth Brundage.

It is a supernatural story about a Manhattan couple who move to a historic town in the Hudson Valley where they discover that a sinister darkness will put their new home and marriage in jeopardy …

▷ FREE AUDIBLE TRIAL FOR 90 DAYS AND ENJOY MORE THAN 90,000 AUDIBLE BOOKS

James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham complete the cast of the film directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.