Amanda Seyfried goes from living on a farm to being Oscar-nominated possible

Amanda seyfried has become, since the premiere of “Mank ”, David Fincher’s latest film, a favorite for awards season. In it, Seyfried plays Marion Davis, a Hollywood star who survived the end of silent movies, and is a producer and businesswoman.

Before putting the public and critics back in his pocket, Seyfried needed to get away from Hollywood. Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA in 1985, the fruit of the marriage between an occupational therapist and a pharmacist. His father was a movie lover and, according to recently published The New York Times, hooked her in love for the seventh art with comedies and classics like “Nosferatu”. Protagonist of “Mamma mía” with Meryl Streep When she was still a child, she began doing modeling jobs and participated in school functions, as well as taking singing lessons. As a teenager, Seyfried often traveled to New York to shoot scenes in soap operas such as As the world turns or All my children.

When he was going to enter the university, he received a proposal to be part of the poster of Mean girls, of 2004, which made him postpone his academic plans, which he finally canceled to dedicate himself to acting. After this film, the actress was chaining roles in television series with appearances in feature films such as Nine lives or Alpha dog. In 2008, another success came in his career Mamma mia, a musical in which he shares the screen with Meryl Streep, among others, and Letters to Juliet. Seyfried told the aforementioned American media that the industry is a scary place for a young person, for “someone who does not have a backbone.” “They have put me in very difficult situations,” he said. “I had to walk around without underwear or a shirt, against my will, but I felt like I didn’t have the power to say, ‘No, this makes me uncomfortable,” she said. In about 2013, he decided that Los Angeles would not be his residence while he was not working. That year he moved to a farm in the Catskills Mountains in New York State. “I live on a farm. It’s what I always wanted, ”said the actress, according to US Magazine. Being off the Hollywood circuit when she is not shooting helps her to be in contact with nature and to restart, to stay off the board when it is not necessary, according to the actress. “Everybody needs a center of gravity. A place to feel safe ”, he says. Two children, conscience and a disease On her farm in the Catskills, Seyfried lives with horses, a donkey, goats, chickens … and with her husband, fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, and their two children. The couple met in 2015, while they were working at The way we get by, and they were both in a relationship at the time, so their connection was purely platonic.