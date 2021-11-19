Alexis Vega acknowledged that they are excited for a Classic in the Quarter-Finals

Chivas dreams of facing a Classic on Quarter finals. Alexis vega assured that inside the Guadalajara they are motivated thinking that in case of beating Puebla at Repechage the chances of facing America or Atlas they are tall.

“We know that by winning the match against Puebla we have Clásico, so whoever we touch we will be working day by day to face a Clásico, we will have to give our best version, we want to Semifinals and we have to do a good match”, Declared the forward to ‘Azteca Deportes’.

The chances of a Classic taking place are high, since if in addition to the Flock they exceed their Santos reclassifications and Toluca, the rival of the rojiblancos will be America.

While for the Tapatío Classic to be raised, it will be given if Santos advances and Cougars or failing that saint Louis and Toluca.

The only combination that would break the Classic will be if Pumas and San Luis advance, since in that case the Guadalajara itinerary will be in Lion.

The ’10’ of Guadalajara dreams of reuniting with the Foxes, so you want him to be your rival in the League and try to write them down again, just as you did when you arrived at the Guadalajara in 2018.

“We have to play a good game against Atlas around there when I first arrived at Chivas they gave me good matches with several annotations, and now let’s wait if it is Atlas to score again ”, he explained.

However, Alexis knows that they must first bypass Puebla, rival to whom they have respect for the intensity with which the squad of The fringe, although he relies on the speed of the Flock to be able to hurt the camoteros.

“It is quite complicated, it is a team that matches it with all its playersWe know that they also have weaknesses which is to take the ball from them, we have a very dynamicSo we are going to be able to do a lot of damage, but you always have to be vigilant because against blows they can also hurt you ”, he concluded.

