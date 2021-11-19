Alexis Peña forgets Chivas and declares his love for Cruz Azul

The Mexican defender ends his assignment with the cement team next December and must return to the rojiblanca discipline.

There are ruptures that have no turning back. When one of the parties ‘fails’, the relationship enters an insecure world in which each gesture or word is measured with the precision of a surgeon, something like what they are living Chivas de Guadalajara and Alexis Pena, Atletico player who is on loan at Blue Cross.

The Mexican defender offered some statements that leave little to the imagination: “I want to stay here”, he snapped without blinking when asked about his future. The Flock decided to give up for a year to a footballer who was put on the ‘black list’ after indiscipline that sealed his departure from the institution.

“I have uncertainty, but today I am not thinking about that, I am devoted to Cruz Azul and my mind is on advancing to the Quarterfinals on Sunday, the decisions that are made do not correspond to me. I would like to stay and there is interest, they have asked me to be patient“confessed Peña.

Peña has a contract with La Máquina Cementera until next December, at which time the La Noria club must decide whether to make use of the purchase option that weighs on his contract, stipulated at three million dollars; renew the loan with Chivas, or let go of one of the players who has earned the manager’s trust Juan Reynoso in this Opening.

From Chivas they are not for the work of “reconciliation” between the parties and they want to make money with the sale of the defender; However, the cement club does not have enough cash to buy Alexis’s file, so they could include some element of their squad to lower the costs of the negotiation after the Cruz Azul offices showed the willingness to stay with the player.