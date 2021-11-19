Alejandra Gutiérrez is committed to facilitating and regularizing the practice of real estate professionals in León – Evening News

Leon, Gto. The municipal president, Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos, expressed the commitment to support the professionals of the real estate sector of the city in the efficient exercise of their work, with various actions, among them, the speeding up of the paperwork to make the processes simpler, more practical and efficient.

This morning we meet with @AMPILeonGto, with them we promised to be facilitators of the procedures and generate better conditions to promote the real estate industry. We thank Laura Sada, President of AMPI León, for her interest in the development of our city. pic.twitter.com/ENfLfICqx7 – Alejandra Gutiérrez (@AleGutierrez_mx) November 18, 2021

In this way, he asked the members of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), to communicate in a timely manner, the areas of opportunity that they detect, so that they can work hand in hand and find a solution.

On the other hand, at the request of the associates, Alejandra Gutiérrez promised to promote a reform in the state’s real estate laws, so that greater legal certainty can be provided to citizens who decide to acquire a property, through well-established sanctions for those who practice this profession fraudulently, or without the corresponding certifications.

“If there is a very serious problem in the matter of security of the real estate part, I am very clear about it. So we have to professionalize, regulate; the law has already been in place since 2014, the problem is that ‘he does not have enough teeth’. There is only one article, the last one, that talks about sanctions, and it really is not clear. So, I promise to meet with my colleagues who are local deputies, to see how else they can ‘put more teeth’ and make it more effective, “he emphasized.

Interest in alliances

Laura Sada, president of AMPI León Section, expressed the deep interest of this association to be an ally and create conditions that favor the economic development of the city, for which she proposed that the Association that she presides have representatives within the Councils of the Institute Municipal Planning (IMPLAN) and the Urban Development Directorate, and thus be able to add to these the business vision and experience of the Association.

“AMPI real estate professionals have knowledge of the market, we know the needs of the value chain in a real estate operation, be it personal, commercial or industrial; from project, to development and commercialization. We are the first contact in the search for properties, so we have direct information on the needs of the population. We believe that we can contribute and collaborate with this administration, sharing our knowledge and experience ”, stated Laura Sada.

The Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI) is an organization that brings together notaries, agents, businessmen and other profiles that are dedicated to the different aspects of the real estate sector, with the aim of organizing, training and making themselves heard. This Association has been in existence for 65 years nationwide, and 25 years in the city of León.