Abidal’s wife announces that she will ask for a divorce for infidelity

Éric Abidal’s wife, Hayet Abidal, will request a divorce after the former Barcelona player and former French international allegedly confessed that he had an extramarital relationship with PSG footballer Kheira Hamraoui, who was attacked earlier this month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Éric Abidal’s wife, Hayet Abidal, has announced that it will file for divorce after the former Barcelona player and former French international has allegedly confessed to him that He had an extramarital relationship with the PSG footballer Kheira Hamraoui, attacked at the beginning of the month.

In a statement sent to Efe, the lawyers of Hayet Abidal, Nicolas Cellupica and Jennifer Losada, assure that the wife of the former sports director of FC Barcelona will request a divorce in the Catalan capital “forced by the circumstances and much to his regret by the Hamraoui case“.

“After the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday night that the football player’s phone chip was in her husband’s name Éric Abidal, he confessed that he had an adulterous relationship with Madame Hamraoui“argue the lawyers.

Hayet Abidal has also affirmed through his legal representatives that “hopes to clean up his honor and reputation tarnished by rumors“related to the attack on Hamraoui on November 4 and stressed that he wishes” to be heard as soon as possible, in a case that has already claimed several collateral victims. “

Éric Abidal will appear soon as a witness in the investigation into the attack last November 4 to the PSG player Kheira Hamraoui and for whom he had come to link his teammate Aminata Diallo, although in recent days a revenge for a possible extramarital affair has gained strength as the main hypothesis.

As reported by the French newspapers “Le Monde” and “Le Parisien”, the Versailles prosecutor, Maryvonne Caillibotte, has confirmed that Abidal will be questioned “soon” and does not rule out that the former footballer’s wife will also be summoned.

And all this after transcending that Hamraoui’s mobile card was in Abidal’s name, confirming, in the eyes of the investigators, a close relationship between the two.

Continue reading the story

Hamrahoui and Abidal agreed in Barcelona, since the player was in the Catalan entity from 2018 to June 2021 and the ex-footballer was a Blaugrana sports director between 2018 and 2020.

Likewise, Hamrahoui and Diallo, who witnessed the beatings, heard one of the assailants say: “So what happens? Are we sleeping with married men?”

Hamraoui, 31, was hit in the legs with an iron bar by two hooded men on the night of November 4 while driving with her PSG colleague Diallo, who was detained for 36 hours, but was subsequently released without charge for lack of evidence.

Tweet taken from Twitter account Rota Soccer @rota_football

Investigators suspected at first that Diallo had orchestrated the attack on Hamraoui, with the intention of injuring her and having more minutes of play, since both play in the same offensive midfield position.

Abidal, 42, who overcame severe liver cancer in 2011 after undergoing a transplant, was hired by Canal + to comment on the Champions League matches this season.

VIDEO: This is what you should know if you want to buy organic products